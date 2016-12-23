Francesca Washtell

The Italian government has agreed to bail out the world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, after it admitted it had failed to raise €5bn (£4.3bn) from private investors.

Paolo Gentiloni, the new Italian prime minister, announced in the early hours of this morning that the country will dip into a €20bn fund to prop up failing banks that was approved by parliament earlier this week.

The country's third-largest bank said it failed to secure investors and sell new shares, so it scrapped a debt-to-equity conversion offer that had raised €2bn. It is returning bonds tendered under the swap.

Monte dei Paschi said it would not pay fees to investment banks that had worked to place its shares or on its planned bad loan sale, including its advisers JPMorgan and Mediobanca.

This will be the bank's third bailout since 2009.

Local press has said the bailout plan could take two to three months, starting with a government guarantee of Monte dei Paschi's own borrowings to ensure it doesn't run out of cash.

It has been bleeding deposits and on Wednesday it said its liquidity could run out after four months. Only days earlier it had estimated it would last for 11 months.