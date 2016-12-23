Francesca Washtell

The US department of justice has sued Barclays and two former executives on civil charges of fraud relating to the sale of mortgage-backed securities during the run-up to the 2008-9 financial crisis.

Several major US banks, including JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America have already paid millions of dollars to settle similar claims.

Deutsche Bank has reached a $7.2bn (£5.8bn) settlement and Credit Suisse a $5.28bn settlement in the same probe, the banks said today.

A Barclays spokesperson said: