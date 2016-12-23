Courtney Goldsmith

Six months after the vote to leave the European Union, only 29 per cent of UK employees are confident in the government’s ability to negotiate a good deal for Britain.

Confidence levels are waning as the process drags on, Glassdoor found in the Brexit extension of its UK Employment Confidence Survey.

In London, 26 per cent of employees believe the government will get a good deal for businesses out of Brexit.

Elsewhere in the UK, the results are mixed. Twenty-six per cent of those from the Midlands, 25 per cent in the north east and 23 per cent in the south east have confidence in the government.

Workers in the south west are the most positive minded, with 38 per cent believing in a good result for businesses after Article 50 is triggered.

Unemployed people and those searching for work are the least hopeful, however, with 41 per cent lacking faith in the government's negotiation abilities.

Over half of the UK population – 54 per cent – believe Brexit won't have any impact on their individual jobs.

Despite that, 16 per cent around the UK and nearly a third of Londoners (28 per cent) said they would consider leaving the UK to work in another European country after Brexit.

"Although we’re in a state of pre-Brexit purgatory in terms of business impact, it’s clear that six months on those regions which backed Brexit now have little confidence that the UK will get a good deal." Diarmuid Russell, Glassdoor head of international said.

"It’ll be interesting to see how these figures change once we enter formal negotiations, and the clock is ticking.”

