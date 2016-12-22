Courtney Goldsmith

British Airways cabin crew has called off its planned Christmas strike, the Unite union has announced.

The union said a revised offer by the airline will be put to a ballot of more than 2,000 of its members.

"It will be for our members now to decide if British Airways has done enough to meet their concerns," Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said.

Mixed Fleet Unite represents about 15 per cent of British Airways' cabin crew.

The two-day strike over pay disputes was planned at Heathrow Airport over Christmas and Boxing Day.

Previously, the crew rejected a pay rise offer of two per cent.

Earlier this week, British Airways said it would continue to run a full Christmas schedule of flights despite the industrial action, although it didn't provide details of how this would be achieved.