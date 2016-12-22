FTSE 100 7063.68 +0.32%
39 views
Thursday 22 December 2016 9:51pm

Unite union suspends British Airways cabin crew's Christmas strike

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
The Queen And The Duke of Edinburgh Arrive in Slovenia
BA cabin crew were striking over pay disputes (Source: Getty)

British Airways cabin crew has called off its planned Christmas strike, the Unite union has announced.

The union said a revised offer by the airline will be put to a ballot of more than 2,000 of its members.

"It will be for our members now to decide if British Airways has done enough to meet their concerns," Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said.

Mixed Fleet Unite represents about 15 per cent of British Airways' cabin crew.

The two-day strike over pay disputes was planned at Heathrow Airport over Christmas and Boxing Day.

Previously, the crew rejected a pay rise offer of two per cent.

Earlier this week, British Airways said it would continue to run a full Christmas schedule of flights despite the industrial action, although it didn't provide details of how this would be achieved.

Related articles

British Airways will run a full Christmas schedule despite strikes
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Christmas strikes: Why all the walkouts?
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

British Airways cabin crew have voted in favour of strikes over pay dispute
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff