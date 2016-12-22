FTSE 100 7063.68 +0.32%
US President-elect Trump said the US needs to expand its nuclear capability

Courtney Goldsmith
US President-elect Donald Trump called for an expansion of America's nukes in a Tweet
Trump wants the US to expand its nuclear capabilities (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump today called for the expansion of America's nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses".

In a Tweet, naturally.

A spokesman for the President-elect said his statement referred to preventing nuclear weapons from spreading to unstable countries, Reuters reported.

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it – particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesman Jason Miller said.

The US's ageing nuclear weapons are expected to reach the end of their useful lives in the next decade.

But maintaining and upgrading the ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles has been independently estimated to have a price tag of around $1 trillion (£813bn).

Trump is set to take the White House on 20 January after winning the backing of the Electoral Collage earlier this week.

