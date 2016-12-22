Courtney Goldsmith

Donald Trump today called for the expansion of America's nuclear weapons capabilities until the world "comes to its senses".

In a Tweet, naturally.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

A spokesman for the President-elect said his statement referred to preventing nuclear weapons from spreading to unstable countries, Reuters reported.

"President-elect Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it – particularly to and among terrorist organisations and unstable and rogue regimes," spokesman Jason Miller said.

The US's ageing nuclear weapons are expected to reach the end of their useful lives in the next decade.

But maintaining and upgrading the ballistic missile submarines, bombers and land-based missiles has been independently estimated to have a price tag of around $1 trillion (£813bn).

Trump is set to take the White House on 20 January after winning the backing of the Electoral Collage earlier this week.