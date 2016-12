William Turvill

It's been a busy year in the City of London and beyond.

Sir Philip Green, Mike Ashley, Brexit and Donald Trump have kept City A.M. busy.

Read more: Editor's 2016 review: What a year it has been

But have you been paying attention? Do you know your Philip Greens from your Philip Hammonds? Your Donald Trumps from your Donald Ducks? Your Theresa Mays from your Christian Mays?

Try City A.M.'s 2016 quiz here: