Caitlin Morrison

The RMT union has confirmed that London Tube station staff will go on strike on the 8 and 9 January 2017.

The union balloted over 3,000 members in November over the possibility of industrial action, with 85 per cent voting for strike action and 94 per cent for action short of a strike in the ballot.

Workers are striking over the the axing of nearly 900 frontline workers alongside the closure of Tube ticket offices, which the RMT says has "left safety on a knife edge".

“RMT will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike. That is why our members are taking this action," said RMT general secretary Mick Cash.

“RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific. It has now also been shown that at management level there is agreement with the union that the cuts have been a disastrous mistake.

“With the constant overcrowding on stations and platforms it is only a matter of time before there is a major tragedy if we don’t act decisively. Our dispute is about taking action to haul back the cuts machine and put safety back at the top of the agenda."

Cash added that the union remains available for talks.