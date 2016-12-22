Yes, Icahn: Donald Trump appoints Carl Icahn as special adviser

William Turvill

Donald Trump has appointed billionaire investor Carl Icahn as a special adviser on regulatory reform.

Icahn, who gave his backing to Trump’s presidential bid in September 2015, “will be a leader in helping American entrepreneurs shed job-killing regulations that stifle economic growth”.

Read more: Carl Icahn buys into Botox with Allergan stake, pushing up the share price

“Carl was with me from the beginning and with his being one of the world’s great businessmen, that was something I truly appreciated,” Trump said in a statement.

He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies. His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable.

Read more: Icahn Enterprises losses widen for full year

Icahn said:

Under President Obama, America’s business owners have been crippled by over $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750bn hours dealing with paperwork. It’s time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities. President-elect Trump is serious about helping American families, and regulatory reform will be a critical component of making America work again.

Icahn has made a name for himself in the US by pioneering shareholder activism. He has taken taken stakes in the likes of Apple, eBay and Xerox.