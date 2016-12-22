Oliver Gill

The great Christmas getaway is under threat as 90mph winds are forecast to hit the UK just as the festive season commences.

The Met Office has warned Storm Barbara will bring "severe or hazardous weather" to the Grampian and Highland regions of Scotland.

Many parts of southern England were blanketed in fog earlier this morning.

Together with the expected storms to the north, concerns will be raised that flights could once again be grounded at Britain's airports, just as swathes of the public are dashing to get a flight to see loved ones.

Read more: Bonmarche blames BHS and the weather for sales hit

"Storm Barbara is now forming in the west Atlantic and will pass close to the northwest of the UK during Friday, bringing very strong winds and heavy rain, said deputy chief meteorologist Chris Tubbs.

"The disturbed conditions look like continuing through the Christmas weekend with another vigorous low pressure system waiting in the wings."

White Christmas

Those staying in the capital and hoping for a White Christmas are likely to be disappointed: Londoners may need to turn off their central heating as the temperature is expected to reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Read more: Not all gravy: Premier Foods profits melt away in hot weather

For the rest of the country, bookies odds are indicating there is – a smidgen of – a chance of a drop of the white stuff on the day the man in the big red suit turns up.

There's a 2/1 chance of snow in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow according to Ladbrokes. Newcastle has the highest chance of snowfall in England with the turf accountants offering a 3/1 return.