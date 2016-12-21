Ross McLean

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits he is tempted by the riches on offer in Chinese football but insists he wants to remain in the Old Trafford hotseat for the foreseeable future.

Contrary to speculation, former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager Mourinho is adamant the club have not offered him fresh terms, although made it clear he would sign a new deal without hesitation.

Asked if United had offered him a contract extension, Mourinho, who has not stayed at a club longer than three full seasons since being axed from his first spell at Chelsea in 2007, said: “They didn’t. And I’m not expecting them to do that, because they gave me a three-year contract.

“They are being super supportive with me, and always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay here, I always had the feeling that I am going to stay for more time.

“They know that I’m loving it, at every level. I’m loving my job at Manchester United, and they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it. I don’t even need my advisers, I’ll sign because I am loving it.

“China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more. At 53 I am too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China. I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I’m in the right place.”

Following a slump in form which saw United record just one victory in eight Premier League matches, the Reds have won their last three to sit sixth, four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, although trail leaders Chelsea by 13.

With the January transfer window only days away, Mourinho concedes that while he is likely to dip into the market, there will be no influx of fresh talent. He added: “If we buy a player we buy a player, we’re not buying two, three or four.

“I believe more in the summer market than the winter window.”