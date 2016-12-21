Bill Esdaile

There is some top class jumping action on the other side of the Irish Sea with the four-day Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The highlight is always Wednesday’s Lexus Chase (3.00pm) where Gigginstown House Stud will be trying to win the Grade One for the third straight year.

I think they can do it, as I was really impressed with VALSEUR LIDO when he landed last month’s JNwine Chase at Down Royal.

Formerly trained by Willie Mullins, Henry de Bromhead’s new recruit has always been well regarded but he looked like a class act last time.

He was hugely unlucky in February’s Irish Gold Cup when looking all over the winner before falling at the last.

Although Djakadam has to be respected, Mullins only won this race for the first time 12 months ago and he tends to focus more on the spring festivals.

This could be a big year for Valseur Lido and the 2/1 on offer with Betway is worth taking.

De Bromhead could be in for a very happy Christmas, as I also like the claims of his IDENTITY THIEF in Monday’s Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20pm).

He is two from two over fences and looks the value selection at 7/4 against Mullins’ Min. Rich Ricci’s Supreme Novices’ runner-up looked good on his chasing debut, but I don’t think he achieved any more than Identity Thief did at Punchestown.

Both of these horses are likely to line-up in the Racing Post Arkle in March and at this stage I’d be more interested in my selection than Min. De Bromhead excels with his chasers and he looks to have two powerful ones to go to war with next week.



POINTERS

Identity Thief 2.20pm Leopardstown (Mon)

Valseur Lido 3.00pm Leopardstown (Wed)