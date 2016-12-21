Oliver Gill

There may be a wave of industrial action sweeping across the country, but one of Britain's best-known companies has headed-off similar problems by promising a festive bonus to staff.

Digger-giant JCB revealed it will treat its employees to an extra £400 in their Yuletide pay packets.

Employing 5,000 staff in the UK across 11 plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham, the award will cost the firm over £2m.

The news comes as an added sweetener to workers after a pay deal between JCB and shop floor employees was agreed two days ago. The three-year agreement means staff can expect annual inflationary increases of 2.2 per cent.

Despite construction equipment markets remaining "fragile", chief exec Graeme Macdonald said JCB had "grown its share in a declining market". He added:

We expect continued market fragility next year but we enter 2017 with a degree of confidence driven by the recent introduction of innovative new products. I’m delighted that Lord Bamford has agreed to award a Christmas bonus in 2016 [during] such a difficult economic climate.

JCB has been in been in the headlines on several occasions during 2016.

Chairman Lord Bamford was a vocal supporter Britain leaving the EU, saying he didn't think a Brexit vote would have an adverse impact on the economy.

Meanwhile in September the firm revealed up to 400 jobs were at risk as a result of a slowdown in overseas construction.

Nevertheless, the Christmas worker award enabled some staff to put any troubles to one side.

“I’ve received two Christmas bonuses before and it’s always great to get one. It’s not something we take for granted and it’s fantastic to get this recognition,” said employee Caroline Potter.