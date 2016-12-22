City Moves for 22 December 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Hogan Lovells

​Hogan Lovells has appointed partner Daniel Norris as its new UK real estate head. Norris, who has been a partner at the firm for eight years, takes over from Michael Gallimore in January when Gallimore becomes the head of Hogan Lovells legal services centre in Birmingham. Daniel has worked on many high profile matters including the sale of GE's sale real estate business to Blackstone, Snowhill 2 and Snowhill 3, Spinningfields, St James's Market, Rushden Lakes and Bloomberg Place. His clients include M&G Real Estate, The Crown Estate, Terra Firma and Goldman Sachs. In addition, Claire Dutch, who has been a partner at the firm for nine years, takes over from Gallimore in January as Hogan Lovells new UK planning head. Claire has worked on very prominent development and infrastructure projects including Bishopsgate Goodsyard, key sites within Nine Elms Opportunity Area and several energy developments.

​Marex Spectron

Marex Spectron, the global commodities broker, has hired Dave Cullen and Archie Chandler to the newly established clean petroleum broking desk. Both brokers will be based in London and report to Simen Ebbesen, head of physical tankers. The team will also work closely with Nils Arnesen, head of tanker freight derivatives. Dave and Archie will join in the first quarter 2017 from Braemar Shipping Services where they concentrated on clean petroleum products in the Black Sea, Mediterranean and Baltic / Continental markets. Marex Spectron’s investment in physical ship broking, not only complements the existing tanker derivatives team, but is a natural evolution of the franchise as it develops its presence in the physical energy space. Recent hires have also included the physical Canadian Crude brokers, Justin Norbraten, Jay Mitchell and Tarun Ajwani, from Shorcan Energy.

ThinCats

Peer-to-peer lender ThinCats has appointed Jill Sandford and Damon Walford to the board of directors, as the company celebrates the first anniversary of ESF Capital’s investment. Both will be responsible for driving business growth, with a specific focus on originating loans and broadening the platform’s network of sponsors across the UK. ESF Capital acquired a 73.4 per cent stake in ThinCats in December last year, and has since provided the platform with investment, working capital and significant management and operational resource, along with underwriting capital for the loans on its platform. Jill was hired by the company last year, prior to ESF’s investment, as chief operating officer. Before joining ThinCats, Jill was a director of restructuring and recovery with a top 10 national chartered accountancy firm and she has almost 30 years of experience in this area. More recently, the firm hired Damon Walford as chief development officer. Damon has more than 20 years’ experience working in the financial sector, with a particular focus on SME lending.

