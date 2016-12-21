FTSE 100 7063.68 +0.32%
Wednesday 21 December 2016 3:10pm

Netflix Twitter account is hacked by group gloating at lack of cyber security

Oliver Gill
Netflix joins a host of other media outlets which have had social media accounts hacked by OurMine (Source: Getty)

Netflix's US Twitter account has been hacked by an organisation infamous for breaking into the social media accounts of high profile individuals and companies.

After gaining access to the social media account, OurMine sent a series of mocking tweets from the online media firm's account, boasting about the inadequacies of cyber security.

"We are here to prove this," the hackers said in one tweet.

The tweets were deleted in less than 10 minutes according to reports by Reuters.

Read more: Netflix killed the video star: The last VCR will be manufactured this month

Having been alerted to the attack, Netflix responded on Twitter: "We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved."

Netflix joins Twitter chief exec Jack Dorsey and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg as well as Forbes and TechCrunch as victims of social media cyber attacks by OurMine.

