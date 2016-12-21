Oliver Gill

Netflix's US Twitter account has been hacked by an organisation infamous for breaking into the social media accounts of high profile individuals and companies.

After gaining access to the social media account, OurMine sent a series of mocking tweets from the online media firm's account, boasting about the inadequacies of cyber security.

"We are here to prove this," the hackers said in one tweet.

The tweets were deleted in less than 10 minutes according to reports by Reuters.

@karii_tinyteeth We know security is very important, here are some ways to make sure your account is safe: https://t.co/OH1jPYCZMU *SC — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) December 21, 2016

Having been alerted to the attack, Netflix responded on Twitter: "We're aware of the situation and are working to get it resolved."

Netflix joins Twitter chief exec Jack Dorsey and Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg as well as Forbes and TechCrunch as victims of social media cyber attacks by OurMine.