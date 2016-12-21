William Turvill

It’s that time of year again. HMRC, aka The Taxman, has published its annual list of the dodgy excuses for people filing their tax returns late.

As well as some more elaborate stories, involving burning yachts, wasp attacks and naughty children, one person reverted to an old classic in 2014/15: “My dog ate my tax return…and all of the reminders.” (An improvement on last year’s simple “my dog ate my tax return”.)

Here are the other nine most bizarre excuses used in (unsuccessful) appeals against HMRC penalties for late returns:

My tax return was on my yacht…which caught fire

A wasp in my car caused me to have an accident and my tax return, which was inside, was destroyed

My wife helps me with my tax return, but she had a headache for 10 days

I couldn’t complete my tax return, because my husband left me and took our accountant with him. I am currently trying to find a new accountant

My child scribbled all over the tax return, so I wasn’t able to send it back

I work for myself, but a colleague borrowed my tax return to photocopy it and lost it

My husband told me the deadline was the 31 March”

My internet connection failed

The postman doesn’t deliver to my house

Here’s the boring, but important, stuff:

The deadline for 2015/16 self assessment tax returns is 31 January 2017. Remember, HMRC will not accept any old excuse for tardiness.

