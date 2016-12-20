Courtney Goldsmith

Two Twitter executives today announced they will leave the company, adding to a string of executive departures throughout the year.

Twitter's chief technology officer Adam Messinger said he would resign from the company in a Tweet.

After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping. — Adam Messinger (@adam_messinger) December 20, 2016

Messinger joined Twitter in 2011 and previously worked as the social media company's vice president of application development.

Cheif executive Jack Dorsey thanked Messinger in a Tweet.

Thank you for everything you've done for Twitter Adam! I have learned so much from you, and appreciate everything you stand for. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/xdnZ9gdnnO — 🚶🏽jack (@jack) December 20, 2016

Vice president of product Josh McFarland also announced he would leave Twitter to join Silicon Valley venture firm Greylock Partners, Reuters has reported.

2/ The last 18 mos. at @twitter have been deeply rewarding & I have loved working w this company & team #lovetwitter — Josh McFarland (@crazyfoo) December 20, 2016

McFarland will leave Twitter early next year, almost two years after he joined.

Four senior executives left the struggling San Francisco-based company in January, and another two executives left in May.