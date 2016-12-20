FTSE 100 7063.68 +0.32%
159 views
Tuesday 20 December 2016 10:07pm

Twitter's chief technology officer and vice president of product both said they will quit the company

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange
Twitter has lost (Source: Getty)

Two Twitter executives today announced they will leave the company, adding to a string of executive departures throughout the year.

Twitter's chief technology officer Adam Messinger said he would resign from the company in a Tweet.

Messinger joined Twitter in 2011 and previously worked as the social media company's vice president of application development.

Cheif executive Jack Dorsey thanked Messinger in a Tweet.

Vice president of product Josh McFarland also announced he would leave Twitter to join Silicon Valley venture firm Greylock Partners, Reuters has reported.

McFarland will leave Twitter early next year, almost two years after he joined.

Four senior executives left the struggling San Francisco-based company in January, and another two executives left in May.

Tags

Related articles

Mute button: Twitter is finally taking a major step in tackling abuse
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Twitter just announced it's killing its Vine video app
Billy Bambrough
Billy Bambrough | Staff

How much did Twitter acquire Magic Pony for?
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff