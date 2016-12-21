City Moves for 21 December 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Al Rayan Bank (UK)

Al Rayan Bank (UK) has appointed Venkat Chandrasekar as its new chief operations officer to oversee the bank’s frontline functions. An operations and technology leader with 17 years’ managerial experience in retail banking, he joins the Bank from Citibank where he held a number of senior positions over his 13-year tenure, most recently leading the European operations for international personal banking and wealth management business in London. Venkat has a clear set of priorities as he takes up his role at Al Rayan Bank, and will immediately focus on control and governance; operational excellence; speed to market for new products and services; and continuing to train and develop employees. He spent his early career gaining experience in telecommunications, internet and mobile communications companies before joining Citibank in 2004. There he undertook a number of leadership roles across the business, including banking, cards, internet operations, payment services, operational risk and wealth management. Throughout his career he has provided business solutions to complex challenges, while gaining expertise in risk, audit, compliance, operations, system migration, regulatory guidelines and policies.

Fieldfisher​

Keith Barrett is joining European law firm Fieldfisher's personal injury team as a partner on 3 January 2017. Keith was previously a partner at Irwin Mitchell where he worked for nearly 20 years. Keith has represented victims of road crashes, accidents in the work place and accidents in public places. He has a particular interest in amputation cases and child injury cases. He is regularly instructed by the official solicitor to take over cases from other firms. Keith has built a reputation as a leading individual in the aviation sector representing individuals who have suffered serious injuries, as well as the families of individuals who suffered fatal injuries arising from domestic air crashes. He has worked on a range of cases including representing the family of the late Flt. Lt Sean Cunningham, a member of the Red Arrows who sustained fatal injuries in an incident which took place at RAF Scampton. Keith has been recognised as a leading individual in both the Chambers & Partners and Legal 500 directories.

​Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles, a provider of executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping worldwide, has appointed David Crawford as a partner in its global technology services practice. Based in London with a European remit, Crawford will focus on strengthening the firm’s search and leadership advisory activities in IT services, software and private equity tech portfolios. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, David was a managing director of a global executive search firm for 17 years and head of its European technology sector operation for five years. Previously, he spent five years as a consultant at Accenture.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.