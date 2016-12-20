Hayley Kirton

A former employee of Deutsche Bank's Russian division was accused today of manipulating markets to pocket himself and three of his relatives a profit of 255m rubles (£3.4m) over a two and a half year period.

Russia's central bank claims Yuri Khilov, while acting on behalf of Deutsche's London branch, carried out 300bn rubles worth of trades in eight securities on the Moscow exchange between himself and his relatives between January 2013 and July 2015.

Khilov has been accused of buying and then selling the stocks within minutes to secure a profit.

Read more: Bank shares tanked on Donald Trump's triumph

"Deutsche Bank has conducted an internal investigation into the activities of the former employee and provided the market regulator with its results," a statement for Deutsche Bank read. "We remain committed to working to detect and combat misconduct activities and will continue to closely cooperate with the authorities on such matters."

The investigation by the central bank, which has now passed its findings onto law enforcement, took place with help from Germany's financial watchdog, Bafin.

Read more: Deutsche Bank share price down despite surprise profit

The probe is separate to one into claims involving Deutsche Bank's Moscow office and potential weaknesses in the safeguards surrounding so-called mirror trades, essentially in which one trading party mimics the actions of another.

Shares in Deutsche Bank, which is also currently facing a potential $14bn mega fine from the US Department of Justice on a further separate issue linked to mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, closed up 3.3 per cent at €18.08.