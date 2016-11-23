FTSE 100 6858.97 +0.58%
views
Wednesday 23 November 2016 10:18am

Hammerson goes on £502m European shopping spree

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk As cunning as a ZoneFox at the Scottish Cyber Awards
Population Debate In Singapore Fueled By Government White Paper
Hammerson has been adding to its European portfolio (Source: Getty)

Hammerson has been on a European shopping spree, buying up four shopping centres on the continent.

The property investor has spent £502m on acquisitions in Germany, Portugal, Spain and Poland, acting with partners in VIA Outlets, APG, Meyer Bergman and Value Retail.

It largest purchase was Germany's first established retail centre, a shopping centre in Zweibrucken, on the border between France, Germany and Luxembourg.

The 114 tenants in the shopping centre benefit from a footfall of 3.8m every year.

Read more: Hammerson and Standard Life partner for £1.4bn overhaul of Brent Cross

In Portugal, the group snapped-up a shopping centre near the popular tourist destination Porto. The outlet in Vila Do Conde has 4.3m visitors each year, and is home to brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera.

Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer for Hammerson, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire strong outlet centres in an off-market transaction.

"Well-positioned European outlets continue to deliver strong sales growth supported by an improving customer offer and increasing tourist numbers across Europe."

Hammerson has also been investing in the UK. It announced last month that it would be teaming up with Standard Life to deliver a £1.4bn overhaul of Brent Cross shopping centre. The refurbishment will create 200 new shops, 40 restaurants, a hotel, a cinema and around 6,700 new homes.

Tags

Related articles

Hammerson and Standard Life partner for £1.4bn overhaul of Brent Cross
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Hammerson splits Grand Central with Canadian fund
Kasmira Jefford
Kasmira Jefford | Staff

Hammerson buys £1.4bn Irish shopping mall loans portfolio
Kasmira Jefford
Kasmira Jefford | Staff