Wednesday 23 November 2016 10:13am

The world's oldest port brand is now available in Waitrose

Courtney Goldsmith
Customers drink wine
After a successful launch in M&S, Kopke toasts to a new partnership with Waitrose. (Source: Getty)

The world's oldest brand of port uncorked plans to sell at Waitrose after a successful launch at Marks & Spencer last month.

Kopke, a top-tier port brand that was founded in 1638, has launched its Kopke Reserve Tawny in the major retailer just in time for Christmas.

The company is part of the Sogevinus Group, the fifth largest producer of port, which owns brands including Cálem, Barros and Burmester.

Kopke's Reserve Tawny Port is aged for a minimum of seven years in barrels in the cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal. It is available at Waitrose for £10.

Read more: You can now buy the world's oldest port wine brand from this major retailer

Tania Branco Oliveira, PR and communications director for Sogevinus, said: "After many years of working with the UK wine trade to raise awareness of this brand, we are really pleased to see Kopke listed with two major national retailers. Sogevinus is the leader in the production of Tawny Ports, a category which is now grabbing the attention of buyers in the UK."

The Reserve Tawny Port is a rich and complex blend of rich spice and subtle notes of vanilla.

Kopke said it expanded considerably following the launch of its 1996 Colheita in Marks & Spencer in September.

