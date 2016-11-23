Brexit, Trump and Farage? These are the odds on Philip Hammond's speech

Lynsey Barber

Happy Autumn Statement Day!

It's that time of year again (even though it is actually winter) when the chancellor sets out his stall for spending, and this year it's newbie Philip Hammond who'll be astutely picking out his tie and carefully chossing the words he uses in his speech.

But, still on the tip of his tongue is likely to be the classic phrases favoured by his predecessor, including hardworking families and long term economic plan, according to Paddy Power.

Brexit, of course, is a shoe in for a mention, with the bookmaker offering odds of 5/6 that Hammond will slip it in more than seven times.

Odds on what Phillip Hammond will say

Hardworking families 1/2

Long term economic plan 4/6

Reduce our debt 6/4

Being a former businessman 2/1

Austerity isn’t over 4/1

Donald Trump is crazy 33/1

Farage has more chance of working in Wendy’s 50/1

I’m better than Osborne 100/1

Theresa May wears nice shoes 150/1

“Philip Hammond’s hotly anticipated speech is sure to throw up some surprises and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a cheeky compliment for Mrs May’s choice of footwear - and Donald Trump will surely get a mention," said the bookie.

Any chance of a George Osborne-style magical colour changing fifty shades of grey tie? Nothing so contentious: a classic blue is a likely goer for the new chancellor.