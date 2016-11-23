Caitlin Morrison

Commuters trying to get into the City are facing disruption today with trains to Cannon Street subject to delays.

National Rail said services between New Cross and London Cannon Street may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes, due to restrictions that mean trains have to run at a reduced speed.

Train services running between New Cross and London #CannonStreet may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes. — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) November 23, 2016

#CannonStreet - Ticket acceptance has been organised on various routes. For more information, please see https://t.co/VoHFWFXZYj — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) November 23, 2016

"There is damage to a section of rail close to New Cross, so for safety reasons a 5mph speed restriction has been implemented where trains would normally travel at up to 50mph." said National Rail.

The disruption is expected to last until midday.

Routes affected are 'Mainline' services that normally run to and from Cannon Street via Tonbridge/Orpington; fast services via Chatham that normally run into Cannon Street and 'Metro' services via Sidcup/Bexleyheath/Woolwich/Greenwich/to and from Hayes.