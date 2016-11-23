FTSE 100 6858.97 +0.58%
Wednesday 23 November 2016 9:33am

City commuters facing disruption travelling into Cannon Street with trains cancelled or delayed

Caitlin Morrison
Trains to Cannon Street station in the City are disrupted this morning (Source: Getty)

Commuters trying to get into the City are facing disruption today with trains to Cannon Street subject to delays.

National Rail said services between New Cross and London Cannon Street may be cancelled or delayed by up to 40 minutes, due to restrictions that mean trains have to run at a reduced speed.

"There is damage to a section of rail close to New Cross, so for safety reasons a 5mph speed restriction has been implemented where trains would normally travel at up to 50mph." said National Rail.

The disruption is expected to last until midday.

Routes affected are 'Mainline' services that normally run to and from Cannon Street via Tonbridge/Orpington; fast services via Chatham that normally run into Cannon Street and 'Metro' services via Sidcup/Bexleyheath/Woolwich/Greenwich/to and from Hayes.

