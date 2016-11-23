FTSE 100 6858.97 +0.58%
1,699 views
Wednesday 23 November 2016 9:14am

Travel delays in central London as Kings Cross station is evacuated and closed

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk As cunning as a ZoneFox at the Scottish Cyber Awards
BRITAIN-TRANSPORT-ARCHITECTURE
Kings Cross was evacuated this morning (Source: Getty)

Commuters were facing delays in central London this morning after King's Cross station was evacuated and closed for safety reasons.

The station has since been reopened and trains are stopping there again.

Transport for London revealed the station had been closed to prevent overcrowding.

However, witnesses tweeted that the station had been evacuated due to an emergency.

It's a big day in London and for the UK as chancellor Phillip Hammond delivers his first Autumn Statement. Follow our live coverage here.

Tags

Related articles

City commuters facing delays travelling into Cannon Street
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Southern rail offer free first class travel... but the strike is still on
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Southern rail hit by £38m bill from industrial action so far this year
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff