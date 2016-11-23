Caitlin Morrison

Commuters were facing delays in central London this morning after King's Cross station was evacuated and closed for safety reasons.

The station has since been reopened and trains are stopping there again.

Transport for London revealed the station had been closed to prevent overcrowding.

Kings Cross station - Closed to prevent overcrowding. Update to follow. — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) November 23, 2016

However, witnesses tweeted that the station had been evacuated due to an emergency.

Just evacuated out of kings cross tube due to an emergency. Fancied a walk! — Mark Harland (@marlandharland) November 23, 2016

Whole of Kings Cross St Pancras evacuated due to 'reported emergency' pic.twitter.com/bmimInuxn0 — Chez (@ChezSpecter) November 23, 2016

Kings Cross / St Pancras station evacuated for an emergency. Please avoid the station. pic.twitter.com/1rrDlRA99e — Andrea Grandi (@andreagrandi) November 23, 2016

It's a big day in London and for the UK as chancellor Phillip Hammond delivers his first Autumn Statement. Follow our live coverage here.