Ross McLean

Bath wing Semesa Rokoduguni has been omitted from England’s squad to face Argentina in the latest instalment of their autumn programme despite his man of the match showing against Fiji on Saturday.

Rokoduguni marked his international recall and first England appearance since his debut against New Zealand during the autumn of 2014 with two tries as the Red Rose demolished the Pacific Islanders 58-15.

Full-back Alex Goode, who also dotted down against Fiji, has also been left out of this weekend’s Twickenham clash, despite there being no suggestion of him or Rokoduguni carrying injuries.

The duo will return to their club sides, while they are set to be replaced by Jonny May and Mike Brown as England bid for their 13th successive victory and 12th under head coach Eddie Jones.

Goode’s Saracens team-mate George Kruis, meanwhile, has been retained in England’s 24-man squad and is set for his first international appearance of the autumn after recovering from ankle surgery.

Scrum-half Danny Care and back-row powerhouse Nathan Hughes both remain in the squad despite missing training yesterday, while the latter is poised to compete with Tom Wood and Teimana Harrison to start at openside flanker.

Jones is set to confirm his starting XV and replacements tomorrow.