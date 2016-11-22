Ross McLean

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reminded his players that victory over five-time conquerors of Europe Barcelona does not guarantee them a place in the Champions League knockout phase.

City gave their continental campaign a huge boost by dispatching Barcelona 3-1 during the previous round of fixtures, while victory against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday will seal their passage to the last 16.

“We were so happy with beating Barcelona but it was just one game. We cannot be considered favourites to win the tournament,” said Gaurdiola, who hopes to emulate his predecessor Maunel Pellegrini and reach the competition’s latter stages.

“Barcelona and Real Madrid are there [the semi-finals] every year. I am trying to do a lot in the next few years to be there.”

Guardiola also confirmed that injury-plagued skipper Vincent Kompany faces a number of weeks on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

“He has a problem with his knee,” added the Spaniard. “He could be out for weeks. He’s sad and I’m sad.”