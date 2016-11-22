Donald Trump isn't actually going to pursue Hillary Clinton charges

Rebecca Smith

US President-elect Donald Trump has come over all magnanimous.

A spokeswoman for Trump said he won't pursue a further investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails so she can "heal". In fact, the incoming President has backed down from his pledge to appoint a special prosecutor to look into the former Secretary of State.

Kellyanne Conway, who managed Trump's campaign said: "He doesn't wish to pursue these charges. If Donald Trump can help her heal, then perhaps that's a good thing."

Republican supporters often chanted: "Lock her up!" at rallies, while Trump had previously threatened to do just that.

"If I win I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation - there has never been so many lies and so much deception," he said during a presidential debate.

At the time Clinton said it was "awfully good" that someone with the temperament of Trump wasn't in charge of the law in the country, which prompted Trump to remark: "Because you'd be in jail."

He had repeatedly criticised the Democratic nominee's email saga.

But Conway said she thought the decision would help set the scene for a more conciliatory tone from Republicans in Congress.

"I think when the President-elect, who's also the head of your party, tells you before he's even inaugurates that he doesn't wish to pursue these charges, it sends a very strong message," Conway told MSNBC.

Clinton's email sage began last year after it emerged she had used a private server for emails when she was US Secretary of State.

Investigations by the FBI found that had included classified material and her server could have been hacked by foreign powers.

FBI director James Comey said she was "extremely careless" but decided not to recommend criminal charges against her.