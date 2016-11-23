Emma Haslett

An engineering giant which has issued a string of profit warnings, two retailers which recently came out of administration and a bank which was the centre of a major scandal this year are among UK employees' 25 favourite companies to work for, according to new research.

Rolls-Royce came top of jobsite Indeed's Top Employers in Britain list. The ranking called it "a byword for quality" - despite the fact in September it admitted it was making 200 job cuts after underlying pre-tax profits fell 80 per cent in the three months to June.

Also on the list were two retailers which have recently come out of administration: HMV, the music retailer which was rescued from administration in 2014, took the fourth spot, and Game, the video games retailer which reported an 80 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in October, was ranked at number nine.

Lender Natwest, part of RBS Group which has this year been the subject of a massive scandal involving small businesses, was ranked at number 14.

"The top 10 is dominated by companies famed for valuing and treating their employees well," said Indeed.

“While the need to earn a salary is the imperative that makes us go to work, it’s far from the only criteria we judge work on," added Bill Richards, UK managing director at the company.

“Benefits and workplace flexibility play an important role in workplace happiness, but they’re not the key determinants of what makes an organisation great. For most employees, feeling valued, a positive company culture and quality management matter more." Although we'd argue job security is also pretty important...