It’s Monday again, and you're probably looking for something to help take your mind of the work load.

We’ve done the legwork for you, and put together the top stories people are talking about today in bite-sized form, just to make your life that bit easier.

Check out our 3 at 3

Christmas Tube Strikes?

Londoners could be in for more strikes over the coming months. This time, Underground staff have launched a campaign of industrial action in the run-up to Christmas. With the RMT union at heart of more strikes, what are the reasons for the possible walk out?

More Boris Bikes

More Boris bikes are on their way, after TfL signed a new deal with Serco to develop the next generation of London’s cycle hire scheme. The upgraded bikes are set to hit the streets from next year - find out what you need to know before then.

Below the poverty line

A new report has found fewer people are living in extreme poverty. According to the World Bank there are still far too many people living with too little. Not surprisingly, the developed world has the least amount of people living below the poverty line. These graphs do all the explaining.