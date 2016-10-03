FTSE 100 6971.33 +1.04%
9 views
Monday 3 October 2016 2:48pm

Picks of the day: The three stories to read today

Nina Edy
Follow Nina
City Talk
Invest Edinburgh
Invest Edinburgh Investors to reap rewards of post-Brexit demand for residential property
Dwindling Newspaper Sales Echo Through Economy
Here's what you need to know (Source: Getty)

It’s Monday again, and you're probably looking for something to help take your mind of the work load.

We’ve done the legwork for you, and put together the top stories people are talking about today in bite-sized form, just to make your life that bit easier.

Check out our 3 at 3

Christmas Tube Strikes?

Londoners could be in for more strikes over the coming months. This time, Underground staff have launched a campaign of industrial action in the run-up to Christmas. With the RMT union at heart of more strikes, what are the reasons for the possible walk out?

More Boris Bikes

More Boris bikes are on their way, after TfL signed a new deal with Serco to develop the next generation of London’s cycle hire scheme. The upgraded bikes are set to hit the streets from next year - find out what you need to know before then.

Below the poverty line

A new report has found fewer people are living in extreme poverty. According to the World Bank there are still far too many people living with too little. Not surprisingly, the developed world has the least amount of people living below the poverty line. These graphs do all the explaining.

Related articles

RMT ballots London Underground staff on strike action
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

TfL signs £79m deal with Serco to upgrade London's Boris bikes
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

The number of people living in extreme poverty has hit a record low
Jake Cordell
Jake Cordell | Staff