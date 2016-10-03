Helen Cahill

The City has come one step closer to becoming home to the world's first securities exchange for commercial property.

The International Property Securities Exchange (IPSX) will be the first exchange to trading stakes in companies that own single commercial properties. It is set to launch in 2017.

Four Tritax Group partners have now become invested in the property exchange start-up, following the lead of British Land, which took a stake in IPSX at the beginning of July.

Anthony Gahan, co-founder and chairman of IPSX, said: "The personal commitments from such established and well-respected leaders in the industry further illustrate the need for IPSX to offer alternative capital markets options to owners and investors, both institutional and retail.

"We continue to receive strong demand from single-asset owners, as well as institutional REITs, actively seeking alternative methods of holding their assets."

Chairman of Tritax, Mark Shaw, said: "The launch of IPSX will open the commercial real estate industry to a wider spectrum of investors, including those considering the sector for the first time.

"IPSX will provide a flexible market for trading commercial real estate securities, allowing asset owners to release liquidity in all or part of each individual asset. IPSX is a welcome and timely innovation in the industry."

Neither British Land or Tritax Group have disclosed the size of their stake.