Oil rises above the $50 per barrel marker, buoyed by Opec optimism

The oil price has climbed to its highest price level since August as investors get their hopes up that oil cartel Opec can agree on a production ceiling.

The group is meeting next month in Vienna after signalling at a summit last week in Algeria that they could reach their first output agreement in eight years.

Brent crude climbed above $50 per barrel, hitting $50.90. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to $48.87 a barrel.

Traders were initially sceptical of the deal, with doubts emerging over whether it would be enough to clear the current supply glut in crude.

There have been suggestions that the any decline in Opec production would be countered by rigs coming back online in the US.

The US the oil rig count increased by seven rigs to total 425 last week according to the oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Commodities titan Goldman Sachs said that the agreement could add as much as $10 to oil prices in the first half of 2017, however it's yet to revise next year's oil price forecasts due to the uncertainty of the proposal.