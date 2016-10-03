FTSE 100 hits highest point since June 2015

Helen Cahill

The FTSE 100 has hit its highest point since June 2015, reaching 6974 in morning trading, up 1.09 per cent at time of writing.

A weaker pound has helped to edge the UK's benchmark stocks upwards, moving ever closer to the 7,000 mark.

Sterling has fallen below $1.29 this morning after Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday that Article 50 would be triggered by March 2017. She also signalled that she would prioritise taking back control of Britain's borders over getting access to the EU single market.

The FTSE 250 is up one per cent at 18,050.

This morning, Chancellor Philip Hammond said: "We must expect some turbulence as we go through this negotiating process.

"We need to support the economy to make sure than consumer confidence remains."

In a speech at the Conservative party conference today, he is expected to say he will be moving away from George Osborne's fiscal policies because Britain needs a "new plan".