UK manufacturing PMI hits its highest since June 2014

Emma Haslett

UK manufacturers are having a ball, it seems, after a closely-watched survey hit its highest since June 2014.

Markit's UK manufacturing PMI rose to 55.4 in September, up from 53.4 in August. Any figure above 50 denotes growth.

Markit said the rebound in sentiment since the EU referendum was "sufficient to make the third-quarteraverage (52.3) the best during the year to date.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.