Sterling has fallen to $1.2943 overnight after Prime Minister Theresa May said negotiations to leave the EU will start by the end of March next year and signalled she would not be prioritising single market access.

Discussions will begin when Article 50 is triggered; the UK and the other EU members states will have two years to negotiate Brexit, discussing what the UK's new relationship with the EU will look like.

The City has called for the government to avoid a sharp Brexit by creating a transition period as part of the Article 50 negotiations. This would allow the UK to hold onto its rights for longer than it would otherwise.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index, said: "May’s speech seems to suggest that the UK’s prime minister is content with winning back the UK’s “sovereignty” at the cost of a period of economic disruption, which is likely to be negative for the pound.

"While sustained pound weakness may be less fierce than it has been in recent months – sterling had its worst quarterly performance between June and September since 1984 - we continue to think that the balance of Brexit talk remains bearish for the pound, and sterling could remain unloved into the end of this year."

Businesses have welcomed the clarity of the new timetable, a sentiment echoed by the EU itself. European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted that the EU will be ready to "safeguard its interests" in the upcoming negotiations.