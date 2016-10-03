City Moves for 3 October 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Kashif Siddiqui as a partner in its global Corporate practice in London. With previous experience at Allen & Overy, Kashif has significant corporate expertise, with his practice focused on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (both public and private), disposals, joint ventures and reorganisations. He advises investment banks and multinational companies, in sectors such as financial services, aviation and transport, media, hospitality and leisure, as well as acting for private equity firms. Highlights of Kashif’s transactional work include acting for a Swiss aviation services company in relation to the sale of its ground-handling business at Gatwick, Newcastle and Birmingham Airports; acting for a US food company on its acquisition of a baby and toddler food company; and advising a global luxury hotel group on the disposal of a significant property to a Middle East based hotel group.

Jo Kite has been appointed managing director of LifeSight UK, taking over from Fiona Matthews who will become global head of LifeSight, Willis Towers Watson’s defined contribution master trust business. With 20 years’ leadership experience in the pensions and insurance industry, Jo has led Willis Towers Watson’s business in Scotland since she joined in 2014, managing a team of 40 pensions, benefits and investment consultants. Prior to this she ran a leading providers’ workplace pensions and savings programme. Following the success of the LifeSight business in the UK, Fiona has been appointed to a new role managing all of Willis Towers Watson’s master trust and solutions businesses globally.

GFT, a financial services consultancy, has appointed David Collins as head of financial services across the GFT Atlantic region, a senior hire that marks a key milestone in GFT’s strategy to service clients in the UK and North America. David brings with him a wealth of experience across financial services and technology. He joins from Sapient where he was heavily involved in working to reshape and refocus its UK business consulting organisation. Before this, he held the role of CEO of SDX Trading and chief marketing officer at SuperDerivatives. In his new role, David will be responsible for all financial services client units in the GFT atlantic region (UK, US and Canada), ranging from sales right through to delivery.

Hampden & Co, the first new private bank in Britain for 30 years and which opened for business in June 2015 with offices in Edinburgh and London, has appointed Alastair Hazell as banking director in its Mayfair office. Hampden & Co is independently owned and specifically provides banking facilities and services only so has no conflicts with wealth management providers. Alastair has 25 years’ private banking experience, initially with NatWest followed by 10 years at Coutts. He moved to Ansbacher in 2002 and joins from Clydesdale where he has been since 2011.

