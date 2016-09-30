Melissa York

South Quay Plaza, Canary Wharf

From £695,000

The arrival of Crossrail trains at the latticed Foster + Partner-designed train station in Canary Wharf will be a “gamechanger” for the area, according to Berkeley Homes. That’s why the developer has chosen the business hub– and the station’s Sterling Prize winning architects – to create its tallest ever tower on the south dock. Billed as “London’s youngest landmark”, it’ll house 888 studio to three bedroom apartments in its 68-storey tower. There’ll also be 1.5 acres of public space, shops and an enormous gym and spa on the first floor. A show apartment was unveiled this week and buyers are due to move in by 2020.

Call 020 3627 9657 or visit southquayplaza.london

Hexagon, Covent Garden

From £1.65m for a two-bed apartment

BNP Paribas has chosen the West End for its first residential scheme. Named after the unusual hexagonal shape of the building, this former 1960s office block is being modernised by architects Michaelis Boyd and A&Q. The 15-storey tower will comprise 46 one to three bedroom apartments and penthouses, alongside 13 more affordable homes. New residents are expected to move in at the start of 2018, and sales were launched this week with 30 per cent of apartments sold off-plan.

Call Savills New Homes on 020 7484 8190

​

​Ebury Place, Pimlico

From £699,000

The resurgence of Victoria as a desirable place to live has fuelled development in nearby Pimlico. Taylor Wimpey Central London is building 47 apartments in this 10-storey block, designed by architects Shepherd Robson using textured stone and aluminium to complement the surrounding architecture in the Pimlico Conservation Area. Most homes will have a balcony or terrace and underground parking and cycle storage can be purchased, too. Homes will go on sale on 5 October and they’ll be finished in late 2018.

Call 020 3319 3516 or visit eburyplace.com

Hampstead Manor, Hampstead

From £755,000

Live on a historic restoration site within walking distance of Hampstead Heath. The site, acquired by developer Mount Anvil in 2014, houses five Grade II listed buildings, including a Greek revival mansion called Kidderpore Hall. It was built in 1843 for John Teli, an Englishman who made his fortune in Kidderpore, India, and four other landmarks, including the pioneering former Westfield College for Women, will be restored in addition to 156 new homes, spread across 13 buildings, due to be completed in late 2017.

Call 020 3582 5461 or visit hampsteadmanor.com

South Bank Place, Southwark

From £1.05m

New homes sitting on the site of the former Festival of Britain went on sale yesterday. Belvedere Gardens is the third building to be launched as part of the development by Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar. These one to three bedroom apartments and penthouses face Jubilee Gardens. In total, there are 97 of them arranged across 10-storey buildings , set in the 5.25 acre Shell Centre site. The show apartment is now available to view in the Grade II Listed County Hall building nearby.

Call 020 7001 3600 or visit southbank-place.com