Jake Cordell

Deutsche Bank has staged a partial recovery this afternoon, with its share price jumping back after setting new record lows this morning.

Following reports of hedge funds pulling out of the German bank, shares opened down nine per cent on the German stock market this morning, falling below the crucial €10 mark.

However, a note from chief executive John Cryan blaming "speculators" for the share price swings, a number of analysts drawing distinctions between the case of Deutsche Bank and Lehman Brothers and growing realisation that bondholders could be "bailed in" has seen shares climb.

Deutsche Bank is now trading at €10.60, less than three per cent down on yesterday's close in Frankfurt.

In the memo, sent initially to employees, but eventually made public by Deutsche Bank, Cryan said: "Our bank has become the object of heavy speculation - renewed rumours have sparked marked swings in shares." He reiterated the bank's robust capital position and also highlighted hundreds of billions of euros in liquidity Deutsche could get its hands on, if needed.

It was Deutsche's banking rivals, such as Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse, who came to their rescue, with research notes insisting the bank's situation is not as bad as the share price suggests, rejecting the idea Europe could be on the brink of a financial crisis, and insisting the $14bn claim being levelled by US regulators against the bank would be watered down.

Key European policymaker, Jeroen Dijsselbloem also stepped into the fray. The Dutch finance minister, who leads the influential committee of Eurozone finance ministers, ruled out the prospect of state aid, and put pressure on the US authorities to ensure their latest litigation case does not cripple the institution, according to Dutch media reports.