Jake Cordell

The UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirmed this morning as it revised up its previous estimates.

The ONS initially thought the UK grew by 0.6 per cent in the run up the the referendum, though it now estimates the economy expanded at its joint-fastest pace since the end of 2014, defying expectations for a slowdown ahead of the EU referendum.

The stats body also reiterated its view that economic data since the 23 June vote shows "no sign of an immediate shock to the economy" as a result of the surprise Brexit vote.

Announcing the third and final GDP estimate, the ONS said exports of UK services jumped by 11.6 per cent on an annual basis, adding a significant chunk of growth to the economy. With the pound having tumbled following the referendum, analysts are also expecting goods experts to receive a boost over the coming year, in another factor which could cushion any slowdown.