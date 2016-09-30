FTSE 100 6858.50 -0.88%
16 views
Friday 30 September 2016 9:58am

Oil prices slide back to $48 after two-day jump

Jessica Morris
Follow Jessica
TO GO WITH AFP STORY IN FRENCH :'Les pri
The details of Opec's cut agreement will be finalised in November (Source: Getty)

Oil prices fell today after a seven per cent rise in the last two sessions as doubts grew over the ability of Opec's output cut to accelerate the stricken market's recovery.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell as much as 1.77 per cent to $48.62 per barrel in mid-morning trading, having settled up about 1.1 per cent in the previous session.

Its US counterpart, West Texas Intermediate, also slumped as much as 1.65 per cent to $47.04 per barrel.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said earlier this week that it would cut output to a range of 32.5-33m barrels per day from about 33.5m estimated by Reuters.

However, the key details, including the quotas for each member and the implementation data, will be finalised at Opec's official meeting in November.

"It's incredible," Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Sydney's Ayers Alliance, told Reuters when asked about the oil price moves.

"In essence the 700,000 barrel per day cut is a minute amount compared with total production, but it marks a turnaround by Saudi Arabia to preserve Opec," he added.

Tags

Related articles

Should central banks prepare for higher inflation after Opec's output cut?
David Morrison
David Morrison | Contributor

Oil prices waver as doubts circulate over Opec production cut
Jessica Morris
Jessica Morris | Staff

Oil prices surge as Opec reaches historic deal to curb production
Hayley Kirton
Hayley Kirton | Staff