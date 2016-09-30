Jake Cordell

Deutsche Bank shares have crashed another eight per cent this morning as the German stock markets opened for trading.

The lender was plunged into fresh turmoil last night as a string of key clients said they were cutting back on the amount of assets they store with the lender, raising fears some in the market have lost faith in Deutsche Bank. A number of hedge funds also trimmed their exposure to the troubled bank, with share volumes spiking to three-times their normal level on the New York Stock Exchange late last night.

As the German Dax opened for business this morning, shares in Deutsche Bank, which has a dual listing in both Europe and the US, tumbled by eight per cent, reaching a new record low of just €10.01 a share. That is down from more than €13 at the start of the week and an all-time pre-crisis high of more than €90.