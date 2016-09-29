Francesca Washtell

The French nuclear power company that is supplying Hinkley Point with its nuclear reactors today said it has signed contracts worth more than €5bn (£4.3bn) to provide services to new plant.

Areva NP said it has won subcontracts to deliver two nuclear steam supply systems and will supply, install and commission the plant's operational and safety control system.

The French group has also signed a fuel supply agreement with utility giant EDF and China General Nuclear Corporation, under which it will "fabricate the fuel needed to power the two reactors" from the early 2020s.

The UK government and EDF signed the key contract for the new £18bn nuclear power station at a ceremony in London today.

It was the second attempt to finalise the deal after Prime Minister Theresa May asked for a delay at the 11th hour.

Areva chief executive Philippe Knoche said: "These contracts are the result of a number of years of work. They are further proof of the credibility of the French offering on the international market. We are delighted to be involved in the relaunch of nuclear power in the UK alongside EDF, Nuclear New Builds Generation Company and our French, British and Chinese partners."

Yesterday Finnish utility group Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said it had started legal action against Areva over delays to the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in Finland.