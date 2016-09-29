Ross McLean

Highly-rated Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has moved to distance himself from succeeding Sam Allardyce as England manager despite describing the role as the ultimate job.

Howe was linked with the position in the summer after the departure of Roy Hodgson following a dismal Euro 2016 campaign, and his name is again in the mix alongside the likes of Arsene Wenger, Alan Pardew and surprise candidate Ralf Rangnick.

Allardyce’s downfall as Three Lions boss was confirmed on Tuesday after he was secretly filmed discussing how to break rules on third-party ownership of players, although Howe is reluctant to throw his hat into the ring.

“I’m absolutely committed here,” said Howe. “Nothing has changed from the summer. They [the Football Association] haven’t come to me and my message is very similar. I am committed here, I love the job.

“The England job is the ultimate job but I have signed players very recently and I am committed to them. I need to show them the same loyalty that they showed me. I’m not interested in the job now. Who knows what happens in the future.”

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew is the highest-placed English boss in the Premier League, and while echoing Howe’s sentiments about the gravity of the Three Lions job, has reiterated his desire to stay with the Eagles.

“Eddie Howe said it was the pinnacle of any Englishman’s career, I agree with that,” said Pardew. “I’m so lucky to have this football club where it is right now, the chairman and I have a great relationship.

“They have shown me great faith and I have a team I have a good feeling about. This football club at this time is where I want to be.”

Wenger, whose Arsenal contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked with the position as has former Schalke coach Rangnick, a fluent English-speaker who is currently director of sports at Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, meanwhile, insists the FA made the right call in relieving Allardyce of his England management duties and that the whole affair was a dark day for football.

“If you like football it’s a bad story,” said Koeman. “For football, in general, it’s a black mark on football and that’s not good.

“I am very disappointed. First of all for the man himself, he had a chance to be the national team manager of England then this happened. But okay, I think the FA took the right decision.”