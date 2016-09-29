Hayley Kirton

Deutsche Bank's New York-listed shares have plummeted again this evening after reports emerged several key funds have slashed their exposure to the troubled German bank.

Shares are currently down 7.1 per cent at $11.43.

The shares started to slide after Bloomberg reported around 10 of the bank's derivatives-clearing clients, including Millennium Partners, Capula Investment Management and Rokos Capital Management, had decided to shift some of their listed derivatives holdings away from Deutsche to other firms.

Deutsche Bank's shares have been on something of a rollercoster ride over the last week.

Shares in Frankfurt closed down 7.5 per cent at €10.55 on Monday, after reports emerged over the weekend that German Chancellor Angela Merkel was not prepared to offer the bank state assistance, even as it faced a record $14bn (£10.8bn) fine from the US Department of Justice for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities.

It then closed flat on Tuesday, before closing up two per cent yesterday at €10.77. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank announced it had agreed to sell Abbey Life to Phoenix, while reports also emerged that the German government was working on a contingency plan should Deutsche Bank need some help out of a tight spot, although the government later denied the latter.

Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt shares gained one per cent today to close at €10.88.