Ben Cleminson

TOTTENHAM host Manchester City on Sunday in a match that could go a long way to deciding the direction of this season’s Premier League trophy.

These two finished third and fourth last term but currently sit first and second in the table, and look to be among this year’s front-runners for the title.

Unsurprisingly, both come into this match in sparkling form, though they may be slightly jaded after Champions League exertions midweek.

Tottenham squeezed past CSKA Moscow in a gutsy 1-0 victory on Tuesday, with Heung-Min Son continuing his electric start to the season with the only goal.

The Korean has five in five so far for Spurs this season, having only managed eight in 41 matches for the north Londoners last term.

Pep Guardiola’s winning run as City boss was brought to an end in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Celtic on Wednesday.

Behind three times, City recovered for a point in an absorbing encounter, ending a run of 10 straight victories.

They have a perfect record in the league to protect, however, having made it six from six against Swansea last weekend.

If any team can stop that run continuing, it would be Spurs.

They are also unbeaten in the league this season, with the only blemishes being draws against Everton and Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men did the double over City last year, including a 4-1 home win almost exactly a year ago, and finished four points ahead of this weekend’s opponents.

Despite those victories last season, Tottenham’s record over City is poor to say the least.

In the four matches before last term they were beaten four times – conceding sixteen times and scoring just twice.

With Harry Kane missing, and City looking imperious, I think it’ll be a return to that kind of form against Guardiola’s men.

Betway make it 14/5 for both teams to score and City to win, which I suggest backing.

The same bookmakers are also offering a 100% deposit bonus up to £100 this weekend.

While City have been dominant going forwards, they’ve hardly been watertight at the back, keeping just one clean sheet out of six in the league.

Claudio Bravo hasn’t covered himself in glory since his arrival from Barcelona, and converted centre-back Aleksandar Kolarov looked all at sea at Celtic Park.

The lively attacking play of Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling will surely lead to goals, but don’t count against a very good Spurs team also getting on the scoresheet.

That, allied to the fact there have been 30 goals in the last seven meetings of these sides, makes me think we’ll see a cracker on Sunday.

I will be buying goals at 3.05 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Man City to win, both teams to score 14/5 (Betway)

Buy total goals 3.05 (Sporting Index)