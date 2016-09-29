Bill Esdaile

THERE is quality racing action on both sides of the Channel this weekend with Sunday’s Qatar Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe (3.05pm) the undoubted highlight.

Roger Varian’s Postponed is a worthy favourite on the back of an impressive win in the Juddmonte International at York last month.

That success came on ground arguably too fast and over a trip almost certainly too short. The return to 12 furlongs on slightly easier ground looks ideal and he should be very hard to beat.

However, he’s too short at just 15/8 with Betway and instead I will be taking each-way chances on two of the fairer sex.

FOUND didn’t bring her ‘A game’ to Paris 12 months ago, although she had a rough passage that day and then beat Arc winner Golden Horn in the Breeders’ Cup Turf.

She ran a cracker behind Almanzor in the Irish Champion Stakes last time and seems to peak at this time of year. Betway’s 7/1 looks a fair price.

I’m also going to take a chance on fast improving three-year-old filly LEFT HAND.

She unquestionably has to step up from her latest narrow course and distance victory in the Prix Vermeille, but she is getting better with every start.

Fillies have won five of the last eight renewals of Europe’s richest race, with three of those victories coming from those of the classic generation.

At 20/1, I’m prepared to take a chance on her getting involved in what doesn’t look a vintage renewal on paper.

The feature race on these shores this weekend is the Sun Chariot Stakes (4.00pm) at Newmarket on Saturday where Alice Springs will be hard to beat.

That said, French raider VOLTA ran well at Deauville last time and may just be improving at what looks a generous each-way price at 11/2.

Over at Ascot, I’ve been waiting for the John Gosden-trained REMARKABLE (3.40pm) to reappear since finishing fifth in the Jersey Stakes at the royal meeting.

The more rain that falls on Berkshire the better and he looks worthy of each-way support at 10/1 with Betway back down in handicap company.

POINTERS

Remarkable e/w 3.40pm Ascot (Sat)

Volta e/w 4.00pm Newmarket (Sat)

Found e/w 3.05pm Chantilly (Sun)

Left Hand e/w 3.05pm Chantilly (Sun)