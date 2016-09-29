UK coal power generation falls to a record low

Jessica Morris

The proportion of UK electricity which was generated by coal-fired power stations fell to a record low in the second quarter as a string of plants closed down.

Official data released today showed coal made up 5.8 per cent of the UK's power mix during this period, down from 20 per cent the same time a year ago. It also marked the lowest share since records began in 1998.

It came as the share of gas grew to 45.2 per cent amid a " large switch in generation from coal to gas ... which will have reduced carbon dioxide emissions."

The UK government wants to shut all of the UK's coal-fired power stations by 2025 to help reduce its carbon emissions. While this will make it easier for Britain to meet international climate goals, critics worry it comes with a greater risk of blackouts.

Britain recently enjoyed several days of coal-free electricity generation for the first time in more than 100 years, signifying a major shift taking place within the UK electricity system.

But renewables' share of energy generation fell to 24.9 per cent in the second quarter from 25.4 per cent a year ago. This came despite more wind, solar and biomass installations which were hit by unfavourable weather.