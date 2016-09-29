Chemring shares are having a blast after Australian defence contract win

Billy Bambrough

Shares in troubled defence contractor Chemring leapt today after the company revealed it has signed an Australian contract for 18 million Australian dollars (£10.6m).

Shares climbed by over five per cent on the back of the announcement.

Under terms of the deal FTSE 250-listed Chemring will supply the Australian Department of Defence with electronic surveillance systems, the company said.

Michael Flowers, group chief executive of Chemring, said:

Resolve 3 represents the latest in man-portable electronic surveillance capability and I am delighted that Chemring Australia has won this contract. This is the largest award that the Group has received for the Resolve system, growing Resolve’s user-base to nine countries and builds on Chemring’s position as a market leader in electronic warfare.

Hampshire-based company, which also makes fighter jet ejector seats and counter heat-seeking missile flares, warned on its full-year profits in June, with a Middle East contract – delayed by the fall in oil price – still causing problems.

Chemring has struggled for several years as Western governments cut their military budgets following the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan.