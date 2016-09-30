City Moves for 30 September 2016 | Who’s switching jobs

KPMG

KPMG has appointed Paul Martin as UK head of retail. Paul will succeed David McCorquodale who has led KPMG’s retail practice in the UK since November 2012 and will be retiring at the end of April 2017 after 32 years with the firm. Paul is managing director of KPMG Boxwood and was formerly managing director of Planet Retail, the global retail analyst firm. Paul has worked in the retail sector for close to 20 years and is well known to many of the industry’s leading players. Having worked extensively overseas, he brings a true understanding of international retailing and consumer behaviours to the role.

Old Mutual Wealth

Old Mutual Wealth has appointment of Glyn Jones as the independent non-executive chairman of the Old Mutual Wealth Board. He will replace Bruce Hemphill, CEO of Old Mutual, who is stepping down as Old Mutual Wealth’s chairman. Bruce will continue to be a director of the Old Mutual Wealth Board. Glyn will be working closely with Bruce as Old Mutual seeks to execute the managed separation of the wealth business. Glyn is presently the chairman of Aspen Insurance, a New York Stock Exchange listed business, and the chairman of Aldermore Group, the challenger bank that went public in 2015 on the London Stock Exchange. Previous non-executive roles included being the senior independent director on the Direct Line Insurance Group. Other past chairmanships include: Hermes Fund Managers, BT Pension Scheme Management and Towry, a financial planning and wealth advice business.

Managing Partners Group

Managing Partners Group, the international asset management boutique, has appointed Philip Eaton Richards as head of its capital markets team as it expands its asset-backed securities (ABS) business based in Malta. Reporting directly to CEO Jeremy Leach, Philip's responsibility is to develop MPG’s securitisation and structuring services arm. Philip is a chartered alternative investment analyst with a wide range of commercial, operational and entrepreneurial experience in the fields of asset management, financial structuring and on-line commerce. He successfully built and managed his own professional services business which he founded in 1992 and has taken senior roles in entrepreneurial organisations since 2009, building both marketing initiatives and infrastructure from the bottom up while also managing operations teams.

Crowe Clark Whitehill

National audit, tax and advisory firm, Crowe Clark Whitehill has announced the promotion of Chris Mould to partner. Chris joined Crowe in 1998 and has a wealth of experience advising large corporates. Chris will focus on advising owner-managed businesses, both in the UK and internationally in a wide range of sectors and industries including manufacturing, engineering, retail, pharmaceuticals and AIM-listed companies.

