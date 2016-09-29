Steve Hogarty

One of Peter Serafinowicz's most recent comedy projects, a YouTube series called Sassy Trump, takes the Republican nominee’s words and redubs them in a sassy voice that somehow synchronises seamlessly with the man’s curiously effete mannerisms, his dainty, regal pointing gestures and scathing, catty insults.

It’s a straightforward idea, but Peter’s voice reading Trump’s words has been thunderously popular, with his videos garnering millions of views.

“He’s a goldmine,” Serafinowicz tells me. “I don’t think many people had really noticed this aspect of him, but it’s all just right there in front of you. I turned the volume down on one of his speeches and suddenly noticed this totally different person. It’s like he’s this camp, bitchy, failed choreographer.”

​The Sassy Trump series is peculiar in its comic appeal, bringing into sharp focus the horrible car crash quality of a typical Trump speech, from the off-the-cuff wording right down to the skewed delivery. It’s often difficult to believe that Serafinowicz hasn’t tampered with the script.

“That’s the thing,” he says, “nobody can quite believe that he’s saying this stuff. When Trump told that mum to take the baby out of the room in this horrible, bitchy way, it was so outrageous and silly, but revoicing it not only points out his ridiculous, campy, bitchy buffoonery, it also reminds you that he really said this. And this is the guy who is the Republican nominee for President of the United States of America. This man. This man!”

Serafinowicz himself is an imposing and stately figure in person, like a big tree granted life by a mischievous wizard. But he is as exasperated, stunned and bemused by Donald Trump as anybody else. Committed to ridiculing the nominee using nothing but his own words reflected back at him, Serafinowicz now forces himself to watch every speech, every debate and every rally. As a result he feels he’s gained some insight into the nuances of Trump’s unique personality.

“He’s the bitchiest person you’ve ever seen in your life, he’s so offended and so vain and vindictive and vicious. He’s fascinating. And although I really do love making these videos, the downside of it – apart from the destruction of planet Earth if he actually gets the job – is that I have to watch every fucking speech that he does. And it’s a really lonely life.”

Serafinowicz recalls another speech, and then another, becoming more animated and despairing as Trump's words swirl around his brain again uninvited. “The hairspray thing,” he says, finally landing on a favourite. “He talked about hairspray in front of a load of miners in Kentucky. He compared the decline in the quality of hairspray to the situation of the miners and the safety regulations they have to deal with in the mines."

“It’s baffling. But because he continually says these ridiculous things, one is replaced with another, day after day after day, and you become desensitised. You don’t realise that he’s actually saying all of this. There is a man on a stage who is actually saying these things.

“He’s such an idiot,” Serafinowicz chuckles, half fondly, and half with the kind of deep existential despair that can only come from watching hundreds of hours of Donald Trump’s speeches.