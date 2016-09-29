Helen Cahill

Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed that he will be closing the Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme at the end of this year.

In a letter to Bank of England governor Mark Carney, he said the scheme's purpose has been "successfully achieved" and he will close it to new loans at the end of 2016.

Hammond said: "The high loan to value mortgage market has become less reliant on the scheme as confidence has returned.

"There are now over 30 lenders offering 90-95 per cent loans outside the scheme. This reflects the fact that the scheme was introduced with a specific purpose that has now been successfully achieved, and, as such, I can confirm that it will close to new loans at the end of 2016 as planned. I will inform participating lenders."