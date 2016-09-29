Billy Bambrough

The chairman of the influential Treasury Select Committee (TSC) Andrew Tyrie has written to the chief executives of two of the UK's biggest banks over recent IT failures.

City A.M. understands Tyrie will publish letters from the bosses of Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC later this afternoon.

Tyrie has also written to the heads of the financial regulators the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority requesting assurances high street banks are working to strengthen the resilience and security of their ageing IT systems.

It's not the first time the TSC chairman has sought answers on the issue.

Earlier this year Tyrie ordered banks to fix their technology and add better IT expertise to their boards after a series of failures and glitches.

RBS, Barclays, and HSBC all suffered problems which left customers without access to online services or unable to make payments over recent years.